Novartis AG (NVS) Puts Cancer Hopes on 4 Star Scientists Poached From Harvard Last Year



3/1/2017 6:38:51 AM

Novartis is making progress in its bid to catch rivals developing drugs that harness the immune system to fight cancer, one of its top research scientists and latest recruit from Harvard University told Reuters in an interview.

Peter Hammerman joined the Swiss firm in late 2016, becoming the fourth leading cancer scientist to be poached in little more than year from Harvard, a short walk along Massachusetts Avenue from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR), the company's Cambridge-based research arm.

The aim of this Harvard recruitment drive: to reinvigorate Novartis's oncology business.

Read at Reuters


