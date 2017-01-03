|
President Trump’s Drug Price Threats Have Stopped Working Since He Met With Industry
3/1/2017 6:33:45 AM
When it comes to President Donald Trump’s plans to bring down drug prices, the market has come to its own conclusions.
Once, two sentences in a 6,500-word Time “Person of the Year” profile was enough to send the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors sinking.
But since Trump’s late January meeting with pharmaceutical executives, investors have done an about-face on the sector.
comments powered by