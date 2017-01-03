Employer:
Valeant
(
VRX
) Says It Has Fixed All Issues at
Bausch & Lomb
Tampa Plant
3/1/2017 6:31:48 AM
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. says it has fixed the problems at a Bausch & Lomb manufacturing plant in Tampa that delayed work on a new drug for glaucoma.
Valeant (NYSE: VRX) now hopes to get the drug on the market this year, Joseph Papa, chairman and CEO, said during a conference call with analysts early Tuesday.
The Laval, Quebec-based pharmaceutical firm, which has a significant presence in the Tampa Bay area, has been under fire for months.
Read at
Tampa Bay Business Journal
