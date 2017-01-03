|
Why Biosimilar Drug Names Contain Unhelpful Gibberish
3/1/2017 6:29:38 AM
Have you ever wondered how drugs are named? Is there ever a discernible meaning behind drug names? Who manages this mess anyway–drug companies, the FDA, or perhaps some toddler with magnetic letters on a refrigerator?
Earlier this year, the FDA released its final rule (PDF here) on how companies should name biosimilar drugs–the large protein molecules that have gone off patent and are made by an entity other than the innovator (the original drug developer).
