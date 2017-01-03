 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Don't Believe The Hype Around Autistic Women Having A Male Brain, JAMA Psychiatry Reveals



3/1/2017 6:28:48 AM

A study just published in JAMA Psychiatry has made some waves with its conclusions that women with autism are much more likely than women without autism to have a "male brain." The study findings do not, however, live up to the breathless headlines or to claims of one of its authors, Simon Baron-Cohen, who excitedly tweeted that "79.6% of women with autism have a male brain, and women with a male brain are 3 times more likely to have autism."

