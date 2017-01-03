 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why a Double-Digit Job Growth is Set to Hit This Biotech Hub



3/1/2017 6:22:41 AM

Raleigh, N.C. — New data shows that North Carolina's life science ecosystem continues to flourish with companies across the state increasing employment by 11 percent since 2010. But even more impressive is the industry's impact on related employment with jobs linked to life science surging by 15 percent.

After a dip in 2014, related jobs surged by 31,000 in 2016.

Overall economic impact grew by some 34 percent over the past eight years to more than $86 billion last year.

Read at WRAL.com


