|
Why the 'New Valeant (VRX)' Feels and Looks Like the Old One
3/1/2017 6:10:54 AM
Emulating a questionable re-branding role model, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. referred to itself as "New Valeant" in its quarterly earnings slides on Tuesday. Don't expect New Valeant to be much more successful than New Coke.
The perma-troubled specialty pharmaceutical company has taken some positive steps under its new leadership team and CEO, including meeting its own reduced full-year revenue guidance for once and setting relatively conservative future goals. But there's not much that's new about the New Valeant.
comments powered by