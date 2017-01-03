|
Avoid These 3 Biotech Stocks Like the Plague
3/1/2017 6:06:13 AM
When investors are right in the biotech industry, it can mean triple-digit percentage gains, or even higher. Unfortunately, the odds are heavily stacked against being correct given that most clinical trials end in failure.
Keeping in mind that most biotech stocks are losing money (and that they may continue to do so for years to come), we asked three of our healthcare contributors to name one biotech stock they'd strongly encourage investors to avoid. Making the cut were MannKind , Organovo Holdings, and Novavax.
