Pfizer (PFE)'s Kansas Plant is 'Out of Control' and Puts Patients at Risk, Says the FDA
3/1/2017 5:57:25 AM
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Pfizer Inc's process for manufacturing sterile injectable drugs at a plant in McPherson, Kansas was "out of control" and put patients at risk, according to a warning letter made public on Tuesday.
In the Feb. 14 letter, the FDA said that several products were contaminated with multiple foreign particulates and that the injectable antibiotic vancomycin had been compromised by cardboard pieces.
It warned the company it had failed to take corrective action.
