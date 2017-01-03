 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Trump Takes Another Shot at the FDA's 'Slow And Burdensome' Approval Process



3/1/2017 5:44:24 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday called on the Food and Drug Administration to speed the approval of drugs to treat life-threatening diseases, deriding the agency’s current process as “slow and burdensome.”

In an address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said that the FDA approval process “keeps too many advances … from reaching those in need.”

He noted that his speech was taking place on Rare Disease Day and cited the case of Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare condition that leads to muscle and respiratory damage, and who was among the first lady’s guests during the joint session of Congress.

Read at STAT
Read at News Release
Read at Forbes
Read at Washington Post
Read at USA Today


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 