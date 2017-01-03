|
Trump Takes Another Shot at the FDA's 'Slow And Burdensome' Approval Process
3/1/2017 5:44:24 AM
WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday called on the Food and Drug Administration to speed the approval of drugs to treat life-threatening diseases, deriding the agency’s current process as “slow and burdensome.”
In an address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said that the FDA approval process “keeps too many advances … from reaching those in need.”
He noted that his speech was taking place on Rare Disease Day and cited the case of Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare condition that leads to muscle and respiratory damage, and who was among the first lady’s guests during the joint session of Congress.
