Gates-Backed Cambridge Startup Affinivax Grabs $10 Million+ Deal With Japanese Drug Giant Astellas (ALPMY)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinivax,
Inc. ("Affinivax") and Astellas
Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") today announced they have entered into an
exclusive worldwide license agreement to develop and commercialize a
vaccine targeting Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus). The
partnership will utilize Affinivax’s proprietary vaccine technology
platform – Multiple Antigen Presenting System (MAPS) – to advance a
novel MAPS vaccine targeted to prevent and reduce the spread of
pneumococcal disease.
“I am pleased to enter into this agreement and partner with Affinivax to
develop a pneumococcal vaccine using their novel MAPS technology.” said
Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
of Astellas. “Astellas expects to provide a new option to prevent
pneumococcal disease with high unmet medical needs by developing
innovative MAPS vaccine as part of our commitment to serve patients
interests worldwide.”
Astellas will lead and fully fund the development program and will
obtain worldwide rights to commercialize the MAPS vaccine for
pneumococcal disease. Affinivax will receive an initial upfront payment
of $10 million from Astellas and will be eligible to receive a range of
development milestones and commercial milestones. In addition, Affinivax
will receive tiered royalties on any future product sales.
The MAPS vaccine platform is designed to enable the high affinity
binding of protective polysaccharides and proteins in a single vaccine,
offering the potential to provide broader protection against invasive
disease1) than currently available vaccines, as well as the
potential to reduce nasopharyngeal colonization (the first step in
disease transmission). To date, Affinivax has advanced its novel vaccine
targeting pneumococcus through nonclinical proof-of-concept studies.
"We are very pleased that Astellas has recognized the significant
potential of our MAPS pneumococcal vaccine," said Mr. Steven B. Brugger,
CEO of Affinivax, Inc. “We are excited to join forces with Astellas to
advance a vaccine which can offer such an important global benefit for
pneumococcal disease and contribute to Astellas’ impact with its global
vaccine franchise”
There is no impact of this transaction on Astellas' financial results
for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.
1)Invasive disease: Invasive disease is defined as an
infection confirmed by the isolation of bacteria from a normally sterile
site (eg, blood or cerebrospinal fluid but not sputum).
About the Global Impact of Pneumococcal Disease
Pneumococcus is a bacterium frequently found in the upper respiratory
tract of healthy children and adults, and can cause serious infections
ranging from pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis, representing a major
global health problem. The World Health Organization estimates that more
than 1.6 million people, including more than 800,000 children under 5
years old, die every year from pneumococcal infections, with most of
these deaths occurring in low-resource countries. The U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention estimates that about 900,000 cases occur
in the U.S. alone, resulting in up to 400,000 hospitalizations and
50,000 deaths annually.
About Multiple Antigen Presenting System (MAPS)
MAPS uses proprietary chemistry that capitalizes on the highly specific
and durable non-covalent, affinity binding between biotin and
rhizavidin, a biotin-binding protein. The highly stable complex created
by this affinity binding contributes to a simple, modular, and efficient
approach to the development of MAPS vaccines. In stark contrast to the
highly complex chemistry of conventional vaccine conjugation (which is
optimized to induce protective antibody responses to only the
polysaccharide antigen with the protein antigen serving primarily as a
carrier), a MAPS vaccine presents both the polysaccharide antigen and
the protein antigen to induce an immune response.
About Affinivax
Affinivax is advancing a next generation vaccine technology platform to
enable the development of vaccines that provide the highest level of
protection against challenging infectious diseases. Backed by an
investment from the Bill
& Melinda Gates Foundation, and working with world experts in
vaccine discovery and development, Affinivax is focused on creating a
pipeline of vaccines for children and adults in both the developed and
developing worlds. The company’s proprietary vaccine platform, called
Multiple Antigen Presentation System (MAPS), enables the high affinity
binding of protective polysaccharides and proteins in a single vaccine
and uniquely induces a broad and protective immune response. The MAPS
technology provides a highly stable, modular, and efficient approach to
develop vaccines against a wide range of diseases. The company has
achieved preliminary preclinical proof-of-concept for several MAPS
vaccines and is currently advancing its lead vaccine candidate against Streptococcus
pneumoniae. Affinivax initiated a collaboration with PATH in early
2015 to help support the advancement of its lead MAPS vaccine candidate
for Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal disease), and since September
2015, Affinivax has collaborated with Astellas and its R&D partner,
ClearPath Development Company to research and develop MAPS vaccines to
prevent bacterial nosocomial infections. For more information, visit www.affinivax.com.
About Astellas
Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to
improving the health of people around the world through the provision of
innovative and reliable pharmaceutical products. We focus on Urology,
Oncology, Immunology, Nephrology and Neuroscience as prioritized
therapeutic areas while advancing new therapeutic areas and discovery
research leveraging new technologies/modalities. We are also creating
new value by combining internal capabilities and external expertise in
the medical/healthcare business. Astellas is on the forefront of
healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients.
For more information, visit www.astellas.com/en.
Astellas Cautionary Notes
The safety and efficacy of the agent discussed herein are under
investigation and have not been established. There is no guarantee that
the agent will receive regulatory approval and become commercially
available for uses being investigated. Information about pharmaceutical
products (including products currently in development) which is included
in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or
medical advice.
In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans,
estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not
historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future
performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management’s
current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently
available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A
number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include,
but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and
in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii)
currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product
launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new
products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to
effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in
highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas’
intellectual property rights by third parties.