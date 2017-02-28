 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Proove Biosciences Employees Stationed at Doctors' Offices Allegedly Pushed Unnecessary Tests on Patients



2/28/2017 6:35:10 AM

For doctors, the brochure from a California medical laboratory sounded like easy money: $30 for every person enrolled in a study of genetic tests meant to help select the best pain medication for each patient. A typical physician could make $144,000 a year in “research fees.”

But the clinical trial was largely a ploy to boost Proove Biosciences’s revenues, and many of the doctors who signed up did no actual work, say current and former employees.

Proove has grown rapidly by tapping into the public angst over surging opioid addiction. It is one of many companies touting personalized DNA-based tests backed by little or no credible scientific data showing their reliability.

Read at STAT


STAT
   

