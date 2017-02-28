|
Gilead (GILD): Buy The HIV Franchise And Get The Rest For Almost Free
2/28/2017 6:31:22 AM
Gilead's stock price has overreacted to negative guidance regarding HCV and the threat of competition in HIV.
The value of Gilead’s HIV franchise and other products supports the current valuation, which means investors get the HCV franchise and non-HIV pipeline optionality for free.
HCV revenue going forward is expected to fall dramatically, but it will continue to generate revenue, earnings and cash flow. It is worth significantly more than zero.
