Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Momenta
(
MNTA
) to Become Neighbors With
Biogen
(
BIIB
),
Ironwood
(
IRWD
) in Kendall Square Next Year
Tweet
2/28/2017 6:09:43 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Momenta to expand in Kendall Square in 2018, taking former Biogen space
Max Stendahl reports that a 417,000-square-foot building in Kendall Square that houses Biogen and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is slated to get a new biotech tenant in 2018: Momenta Pharmaceuticals.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
Company Press Release
Related News
Momenta
(MNTA) Hit With a Setback After Warning Letter From the
FDA
Ohr Pharma
(OHRP) Suspends Work at San Diego Lab
20/20 GeneSystems
Announces HSR Clearance For Collaboration And License Agreement With
Momenta
(MNTA)
Bayer
(BAY)'s Job Cuts at Mission Bay Campus Leaves Room for New Bay Area Startups
Cambridge's
Momenta
(MNTA) Jumps on $600 Million R&D Pact With This Global Biotech
Valeant
(VRX)'s
Salix
(SLXP) Beefs Up Workforce With 250 Sales Reps
Biotech Vets Launch
Arrakis
With $38 Million and Will be Helmed By
Biogen
(BIIB) Alum
Michael Gilman
6 Biotechs Set Up Shop and Create Jobs in Buffalo, New York
Top Pharma Lobbyist Showers Praise on
Biogen
(BIIB) for Being Anti-
Shkreli
Like
Sanofi
(SNY),
Lonza Group
(LZAGY.PK) Partner Up to Build New $285 Million Swiss Biologics Facility
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Company Press Release
•
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
•
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
•
Biogen Idec, Inc. (Massachusetts)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs