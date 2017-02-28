|
Artificial Intelligence System To Diagnose Skin Cancer: Interview With Stanford University Scientist Andre Esteva
2/28/2017 6:03:40 AM
Scientists at Stanford University have developed a deep convolutional neural network that can diagnose skin cancer by examining images of skin lesions. Skin cancer is the most common human cancer, and one in five Americans will be diagnosed with it at some point in their lives. At present, skin cancer is primarily diagnosed through an initial visual assessment by a dermatologist, with additional biopsies and histopathological assessments if a cancerous lesion is suspected.
