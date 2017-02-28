|
Who Is On The WHO's New Most Dangerous Superbugs List
2/28/2017 5:48:37 AM
Call it the anti-Oscars, the most-not wanted, the rogues gallery, the Legion of Doom, or (maybe most appropriately) the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants of bacteria. The World Health Organization (WHO) just published its first ever list of the world's worst antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The purpose of assembling this awful line-up? To help guide governments, scientists, and pharmaceutical companies to find the right superheroes to counter what has become serious, serious, deadly threats. The lack of antibiotics to take on these thugs is scary with a capital "Y", as in why isn't there more urgency and dedicated resources to develop new antibiotics, reduce antibiotics use, and bolster infection control programs?
comments powered by