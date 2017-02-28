|
Perrigo (PRGO) Cuts 750 Jobs, Sells MS Drug Royalties for $2.85 Billion and Loses CFO to Amgen (AMGN)
2/28/2017 5:36:15 AM
ALLEGAN — Perrigo Co. plc’s drive to improve operations and earnings includes the elimination of 750 non-manufacturing positions globally.
The job cuts, which equal 14 percent of non-production positions worldwide, are part of a restructuring to save $130 million annually in operating costs at Perrigo, which seeks “to optimize our cost structure in order to better align expenses with our current and future market dynamics,” CEO John Hendrickson told investors Monday.
“At this time, while I believe Perrigo has maintained a lean cost base, there are always ways to be more efficient,” Hendrickson said in a conference call. “These decisive actions, while difficult decisions for our board and management, are critical to our ability to drive our
