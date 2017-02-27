|
This One Small-Cap Biotech Could Make You Rich
2/27/2017 7:00:34 AM
Investors who are willing to swing for the fences should consider buying a small-cap biotech stock that holds lots of growth potential. One stock that fits that description perfectly is Omeros, a commercial-stage biotech with an intriguing pipeline.
Unlike most small biotechs, Omeros already has a drug on the market that is producing revenue. Omeros has crossed the finish line with Omidria, a drug used during cataract surgery to keep a patient's pupils open and to reduce inflation after surgery. Sales of Omidria have been growing by triple digits since its launch, topping $11 million last quarter. Since tens of millions of patients in the U.S. alone have cataracts, Omidria looks poised for substantial growth in the years ahead.
comments powered by