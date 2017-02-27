|
Meet the Woman Developing the Next Generation of Insulin at Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Fiasp, ultra-fast-acting insulin, could revolutionize insulin. We chatted with Liselotte Hyveled, the woman heading the team behind it.
Liselotte Hyveled“I didn’t get into nursing school, so I went into pharmacy instead,” Liselotte Hyveled laughs. “In Denmark, we have free education, but the government limits degrees for students based on job market needs. There was a low demand for nurses at the time which meant very high requirements, and my high school grades weren’t good enough, so I didn’t make it to nursing school, but got into university instead.”
