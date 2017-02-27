 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to Shut Down Costa Rica Plant, 150 Jobs Affected



2/27/2017 6:51:34 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
GlaxoSmithKline will be moving from Costa Rica its manufacturing plant and 150 jobs to other plants in Latin America, confirmed the company Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, the multinational indicated ther relocation of its Costa Rica operations will take place within three years, completed by the end of 2019.

According to the company, the decision was made after reviewing its global manufacturing network and identifiying production capacility available at other plants in its Latin American netowrk, without specifiying which ones.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 