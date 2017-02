GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to Shut Down Costa Rica Plant, 150 Jobs Affected

GlaxoSmithKline will be moving from Costa Rica its manufacturing plant and 150 jobs to other plants in Latin America, confirmed the company Thursday afternoon.In a press release, the multinational indicated ther relocation of its Costa Rica operations will take place within three years, completed by the end of 2019.According to the company, the decision was made after reviewing its global manufacturing network and identifiying production capacility available at other plants in its Latin American netowrk, without specifiying which ones.