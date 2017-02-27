|
Seattle Biotech Silene Freezes Young and Healthy Cells to Treat Future Health Problems
2/27/2017 6:40:10 AM
What if you had a heart attack and could get it repaired with a “heart patch” — a Band-Aid made of your own body tissue?
A Seattle startup is freezing people’s blood cells when they’re young and healthy, in the hope that they can be used to treat health problems like that in the future.
Silene Biotech is led by Alex Jiao and Jenna Strully, who met in a University of Washington biomedical entrepreneurship class while Jiao was a doctoral student in bioengineering and Strully worked as a medical doctor.
