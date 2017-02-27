 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Lawsuit Stalls Sale of Novartis AG (NVS)'s New York Campus



2/27/2017 6:30:20 AM

SUFFERN - A firm poised to purchase the vacant Novartis campus for $18 million has filed a lawsuit claiming the deal has been stymied by the pharmaceutical company's refusal to allow aggressive environmental testing.

A lawsuit filed Feb. 10 in state Supreme Court in New City by RS Old Mill LLC is seeking to force the Swiss drugmaker to allow the testing or return its $2.5 million deposit. The suit also seeks to prohibit Novartis from seeking other buyers.

Read at USA Today


