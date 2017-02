Lawsuit Stalls Sale of Novartis AG (NVS)'s New York Campus

SUFFERN - A firm poised to purchase the vacant Novartis campus for $18 million has filed a lawsuit claiming the deal has been stymied by the pharmaceutical company's refusal to allow aggressive environmental testing.A lawsuit filed Feb. 10 in state Supreme Court in New City by RS Old Mill LLC is seeking to force the Swiss drugmaker to allow the testing or return its $2.5 million deposit. The suit also seeks to prohibit Novartis from seeking other buyers.