Lawsuit Stalls Sale of Novartis AG (NVS)'s New York Campus
2/27/2017 6:30:20 AM
SUFFERN - A firm poised to purchase the vacant Novartis campus for $18 million has filed a lawsuit claiming the deal has been stymied by the pharmaceutical company's refusal to allow aggressive environmental testing.
A lawsuit filed Feb. 10 in state Supreme Court in New City by RS Old Mill LLC is seeking to force the Swiss drugmaker to allow the testing or return its $2.5 million deposit. The suit also seeks to prohibit Novartis from seeking other buyers.
