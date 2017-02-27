Valeant (VRX)'s Salix (SLXP) Beefs Up Workforce With 250 Sales Reps

Valeant Announces Deployment Of Expanded Salix Sales Force To Capture Untapped Market Opportunity

LAVAL, Quebec, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.'s (NYSE: VRX and TSX: VRX) wholly owned subsidiary, Salix, a leading specialty pharmaceutical company committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, today announced that it has rapidly scaled up its sales force by nearly 40 percent, effective immediately.

"This is a demonstration of our commitment to GI and its relative importance to the broader value of our company," said Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Valeant. "The significant investments in Salix's dedicated Primary Care Physician (PCP) sales force will help us further reach patients in need of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) treatment, and in doing so, will further accelerate growth for our company."

During the past three months, the company has hired approximately 250 highly-trained and experienced sales force representatives and managers to bolster, create and sustain deep relationships with primary care physicians key potential prescribers of Xifaxan® (rifaximin) for IBS-D and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) tablets for opioid induced constipation (OIC). With approximately 70 percent of IBS-D patients initially presenting with symptoms to a primary care physician, the dedicated PCP sales force will be positioned to reach even more patients in need of IBS-D treatment.

"This will complement our existing primary care team and will allow us to capture nearly 75 percent of the primary care market opportunity," said Mark McKenna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salix Pharmaceuticals.

In addition, the company has expanded its dedicated pain sales representatives to strengthen its position in the OIC market, and established a nurse educator team to educate clinical staff within top institutions.

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX:VRX) is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical products primarily in the areas of dermatology, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, neurology and branded generics. More information about Valeant can be found at www.valeant.com.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest gastrointestinal specialty pharmaceuticals companies in the world. Salix develops and markets prescription pharmaceuticals products and medical devices for the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. For more information on Salix Pharmaceuticals, visit www.salix.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Valeant undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

