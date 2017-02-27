 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Veracyte (VCYT): An Ideal Medium-Term Runner With Long-Term Upside



2/27/2017

Shares of genomic testing pioneer Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) are up nearly 30% in the past year and 48% in the past six months.

The company appears to finally be receiving increasing coverage as Wall Street warms up to the story, with a slew of good news to start 2017. They offer three commercial products with a combined $2 billion market opportunity, projected to expand to nearly $3 billion by 2020.

