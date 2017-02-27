|
Scaffolds Covered In Stem Cells And Silver Ions To Prevent Osteomyelitis, University of Missouri Reveals
2/27/2017 6:05:48 AM
Bone infections are often very difficult to treat, and with the rise of MRSA this issue has become only more challenging. A team of researchers from University of Missouri, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University, and Silpakorn University in Thailand has developed a way of making tissue scaffolds that ward off MRSA while promoting natural healing at the site of their implantation.
The structure of the scaffold is made of polylactic acid (PLA), a polymer commonly used in implants.
