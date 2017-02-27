 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
6 Biotechs Set Up Shop and Create Jobs in Buffalo, New York



2/27/2017 5:59:15 AM

Buffalo is making big strides in the job market once again. This time it’s with the continued investment and growth by businesses that are expanding into or locating to New York State. Empire State Development has announced that 238 jobs (to start) will be spurred by 18 companies that have joined START-UP NY. The 18 companies are part of an even greater pool of 43 companies statewide (640 jobs). The total investment statewide is $15 million.

