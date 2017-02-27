 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Q4 2016 Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Valeant (VRX) On Tuesday



2/27/2017 5:58:22 AM

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is scheduled to report earnings before Tuesday's open. Valeant hit a record high of $263.81 in 2015 and then plunged to a recent low near $13/share. Last year, I wrote, 3 Timeless Lessons Every Investor Can Learn From Valeant. Pharmaceuticals' Crash - read here. The stock is currently trading near $16 and has a tremendous feat ahead of it just to repair some of that damage.

Read at Forbes


