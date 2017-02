6 Biotechs Facing Key FDA Decisions in March

MerckMerck’s supplemental New Drug Application for the expanded indication of Keytruda in microsatellite instability-high cancer is under FDA review – with a decision expected on March 8, 2017.Microsatellite instability-high, or MSI-H, is an established biomarker in certain types of cancer.Keytruda has already received FDA approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.