|
6 Biotechs Facing Key FDA Decisions in March
2/27/2017 5:53:38 AM
Merck
Merck’s supplemental New Drug Application for the expanded indication of Keytruda in microsatellite instability-high cancer is under FDA review – with a decision expected on March 8, 2017.
Microsatellite instability-high, or MSI-H, is an established biomarker in certain types of cancer.
Keytruda has already received FDA approval for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, and recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
comments powered by