A Look Inside Takeda (TKPYY)'s Remarkable R&D Transformation
2/27/2017 5:32:18 AM
Big Pharma isn’t great at innovating. As proof, a 2016 study by Deloitte found large pharmaceutical companies are now generating a meager 3.7 percent return on internal R&D investments.
What they can do, is be innovative with acquisitions and partnerships.
That’s the approach Takeda Pharmaceuticals is taking as it embarks upon a multi-year “organization transformation,” doubling-down on three key therapeutic areas.
