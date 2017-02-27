Biotech Vets Launch Arrakis With $38 Million and Will be Helmed By Biogen (BIIB) Alum Michael Gilman

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrakis
Therapeutics, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, has completed
a $38 million Series A financing led by Canaan Partners with
participation by Advent Life Sciences, Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation,
Osage University Partners, and biotech industry leader Henri Termeer.
The company has also named serial entrepreneur and biotech leader
Michael Gilman, Ph.D., as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
The proceeds from the Series A financing will be used to advance
Arrakis’ proprietary discovery platforms, comprised of a
high-throughput, comprehensive system of bioinformatics tools, assays
and chemical libraries that can identify new ribonucleic acid (RNA)
targets and create new small-molecule drugs. Using its TRYST™ and
PEARL-seq™ platforms, Arrakis is developing an internal product pipeline
of RNA-targeted small molecules focused on neurology, oncology, and rare
genetic disorders. The basis of Arrakis’ unique approach is a
proprietary chemical biology technology that interrogates structures of
folded RNAs in their native state, within cells, to enable discovery and
rational design of potent, selective small-molecule inhibitors of RNA
function.
“RNA is the locus of most human biology, yet our current pharmacopeia is
largely limited to protein targets,” said Dr. Gilman. “Arrakis intends
to re-architect small molecule drug discovery by redirecting, modifying,
and creating tools that enable medicinal chemistry to directly address
therapeutically-important RNA molecules. Our substantial intellectual
property, financial resources, and the extensive experience of our team
in discovering and developing novel drugs will enable us to build a
pipeline of new small-molecule therapeutics for patients not helped by
today’s medicines.”
Targeting RNA with Small Molecules
The transcriptome encompasses all of the RNA transcribed from our
genetic blueprint, including coding RNAs, which are translated into
proteins, and noncoding RNAs, which regulate the fate and function of
both coding RNAs and proteins. There are over 200,000 RNA transcripts in
the human transcriptome - a vast pool of potential therapeutic targets.
Yet today’s small-molecule medicines address approximately 500 protein
targets in a small number of structural classes. Accessing the biology
embodied by the rest of the transcriptome has required the development
of new therapeutic modalities, such as oligonucleotide drugs and gene
therapies, which are at the early stages of their clinical evolution.
Arrakis intends to open RNA biology to medicines with the attractive and
predictable pharmaceutical properties of small-molecule drugs, including
oral bioavailability, broad biodistribution, and efficient cell
penetration.
“The importance of targeting RNA in disease is well recognized,” said
Russell C. Petter, Ph.D., founder and CSO of Arrakis Therapeutics. “But
until now, targeting RNA with small-molecule compounds has been thought
to be too challenging. Nevertheless, there are a number of precedents
for conventional small molecules that bind and modulate RNA, including
several approved drugs. These molecules were all discovered in
functional screens, and only later did we learn that they acted on RNA.
Our goal is to intentionally discover RNA-modulating small-molecule
medicines. We believe that new developments in informatics, structural
biology, and biophysical tools now make that possible.”
Colleen Cuffaro, Ph.D., principal at Canaan, who is joining the Arrakis
board said, “Arrakis is pursuing a fundamentally different approach to
RNA targets. For decades, the pharmaceutical industry has invested
billions of dollars to develop tools and techniques to create drugs for
protein targets. Arrakis is building on this toolkit to create a
platform to discover RNA-targeted drugs. In doing so, I believe Arrakis
has the potential to create an entirely new class of medicines for
patients with unmet need.”
Industry-leading Experts on Management Team and Board
Arrakis has assembled an executive team and board of directors comprised
of industry veterans with established records of building successful
biopharmaceutical companies.
The Arrakis senior management team is comprised of the following:
-
Michael Gilman, Ph.D., CEO and chairman of Arrakis; former founding
CEO of Padlock Therapeutics and Stromedix, as well as executive roles
at Biogen and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
-
Russell C. Petter, Ph.D., founder and chief scientific officer of
Arrakis; former executive roles at Celgene, Avila, Mersana, Biogen,
and Sandoz/Novartis
-
Daniel Koerwer, chief business officer of Arrakis; former executive
roles at BIND and Biogen
-
James Barsoum, Ph.D., senior vice president of biology of Arrakis;
former executive roles at RANA, Synta, and Biogen
Raj Parekh, Ph.D., founder of Arrakis and general partner at Advent Life
Sciences said, “Our investor syndicate is a collaborative team committed
to supporting Arrakis’ pioneering approach, and providing the company
the resources needed to bring transformative new drugs to patients.”
The Arrakis board of directors is comprised of the following:
-
Michael Gilman, Ph.D., CEO and chairman of Arrakis Therapeutics
-
Colleen Cuffaro, Ph.D., principal at Canaan Partners
-
Carolyn Green, executive director of strategic investments, External
R&D Innovation, Pfizer Worldwide Research & Development
-
Raj Parekh, Ph.D., founder of Arrakis Therapeutics and general partner
at Advent Life Sciences
-
Alan Walts, Ph.D., founder of Arrakis Therapeutics and venture partner
at Advent Life Sciences
Observers on the Arrakis board of directors are Tim Shannon, M.D.,
general partner at Canaan Partners; Elaine Jones, Ph.D., VP of Pfizer
Ventures; Peter Worland, Ph.D., VP Integrative Research Development at
Celgene; and Matthew Cohen, Ph.D., principal at Osage University
Partners.
About Arrakis Therapeutics
Arrakis Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the
discovery of a new class of medicines that directly target RNA. The
company’s TRYST™ and PEARL-seq™ platforms identify new RNA targets and
drug candidates to treat diseases unaddressed by today’s medicines.
Arrakis is developing a proprietary pipeline of RNA-targeted small
molecules focused on neurologic diseases, cancer, and rare genetic
diseases.
Arrakis was founded in 2015 by Russell Petter, Ph.D., Alan Walts, Ph.D.,
Henri Termeer and Raj Parekh, Ph.D. with a vision to create a
proprietary, transformational discovery platform that identifies
small-molecule drugs that act directly on disease-causing RNA. The
company was established with seed funding provided by Advent Life
Sciences and Henri Termeer. The company brings together scientific
leaders in RNA structure, chemistry and biology, along with a highly
experienced management team and the backing of leading life sciences
investors. The company is located in Waltham, Mass. Please visit www.arrakistx.com.
