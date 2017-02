French Medtech Visiomed Group (VSG) Opens Up Small Office in Boston With Plans to Hire in 2018

French medical device maker Visiomed Group has chosen Boston as the site of its first U.S. office and North American headquarters, the company announced on Thursday.Visiomed said that its health-tech subsidiary, BewellConnect, had opened a 1,000 square foot office at 575 Boylston St. in the Back Bay neighborhood on Feb. 1. Five employees work there now, and that number could grow to 15 by the end of 2018, the company said.