 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

French Medtech Visiomed Group (VSG) Opens Up Small Office in Boston With Plans to Hire in 2018



2/24/2017 7:04:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
French medical device maker Visiomed Group has chosen Boston as the site of its first U.S. office and North American headquarters, the company announced on Thursday.

Visiomed said that its health-tech subsidiary, BewellConnect, had opened a 1,000 square foot office at 575 Boylston St. in the Back Bay neighborhood on Feb. 1. Five employees work there now, and that number could grow to 15 by the end of 2018, the company said.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 