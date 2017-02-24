Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Vertex
(
VRTX
)'s Headcount Hits a New Four-Year High in 2016
2/24/2017 6:44:22 AM
Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest life science companies headquartered in Massachusetts, has eclipsed the 2,000 employee mark for the first time in four years, according to a federal filing.
Vertex disclosed in its annual filing on Thursday that it had approximately 2,150 total employees as of the end of 2016. Of those, around 1,725 were based in the U.S. — mostly at its building in the Seaport — while 350 were in Europe and 75 were in Canada.
Boston Business Journal
