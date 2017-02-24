|
A Secret No More: New York Biotech Incubator Plots Its Growth
To Dr. D. Douglas Miller, the secret is out on BioInc@NYMC. Now, he said, New York Medical College’s biotech incubator has to find ways to build on its early growth.
Miller is the chief scientific officer of the incubator, a public-private partnership on New York Medical College’s Grasslands campus in Valhalla, where he is also dean of the School of Medicine.
Launched in 2014 and financed with a mix of county, state and federal funds, the incubator has grown to 10 companies that utilize its administrative and lab space and employ a total of 34 workers.
