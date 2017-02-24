 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

A Secret No More: New York Biotech Incubator Plots Its Growth



2/24/2017 6:39:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
To Dr. D. Douglas Miller, the secret is out on BioInc@NYMC. Now, he said, New York Medical College’s biotech incubator has to find ways to build on its early growth.

Miller is the chief scientific officer of the incubator, a public-private partnership on New York Medical College’s Grasslands campus in Valhalla, where he is also dean of the School of Medicine.

Launched in 2014 and financed with a mix of county, state and federal funds, the incubator has grown to 10 companies that utilize its administrative and lab space and employ a total of 34 workers.


Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 