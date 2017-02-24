 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ex-Valeant (VRX) and Philidor Execs Plead Not Guilty in Fraud Scheme



2/24/2017 6:37:39 AM

A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former chief executive of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges they orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.

Federal prosecutors accused Gary Tanner, who was a senior director at Canadian drugmaker Valeant, of working with former Philidor Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davenport to drive business and funding from Valeant to Philidor. That, prosecutors said, was part of a scheme that netted Davenport $40 million, $10 million of which was secretly kicked back to Tanner.

