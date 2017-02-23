Surprising Departure: Celgene (CELG) President and COO "Retiring" in the Summer

SUMMIT, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) today announced that President and
Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jacqualyn (“Jackie”) Fouse, Ph.D., has
decided to retire from Celgene effective June 30, 2017. She will
continue to serve as President and COO until April 1, and through June
30, she will serve as a strategic advisor to the management team. Jackie
will not stand for reelection to the Celgene Board of Directors at the
upcoming Annual Meeting in June. The Company also announced the
promotion of Scott Smith to President and COO, effective April 1, 2017,
and the promotion of Terrie Curran to President, Global Inflammation &
Immunology (I&I) Franchise, effective April 1, 2017.
Jackie joined Celgene in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer. In 2014, she
was appointed President of Celgene’s Hematology & Oncology Franchise and
in 2016 she was promoted to President and COO. Throughout Jackie’s
nearly seven years with the Company, Celgene has produced tremendous
growth and outstanding results.
“I would like to thank Jackie for her incredible commitment and
dedication to Celgene and the patients we seek to serve worldwide,” said
Mark Alles, Chief Executive Officer of Celgene. “On behalf of all
Celgene employees, I wish Jackie the best in her retirement.”
In 2016, Jackie was elected to Celgene’s Board of Directors. In
connection with announcing her decision to retire from Celgene, she
informed the Board that she would not stand for reelection to the
Celgene Board.
“Celgene has greatly benefited from Jackie’s strategic leadership and
wisdom,” said Bob Hugin, Executive Chairman of Celgene Corporation. “All
of us thank Jackie for her countless and meaningful contributions to
Celgene.”
Scott Smith, will be promoted to President and COO, effective April 1,
2017. Scott joined Celgene in 2008 and successfully built and launched
Celgene’s I&I Franchise. Under Scott’s leadership, OTEZLA®
has achieved tremendous commercial success and Celgene has built a
robust and high-potential I&I pipeline. Scott has thirty years of
experience in the biopharmaceutical industry spanning commercial,
business strategy and general management roles across multiple countries
and therapeutic areas. Before joining Celgene, Scott served as Global
Commercial Head for Biovail.
“Scott is a tremendous leader with extensive industry experience and his
teams have consistently delivered outstanding results,” said Mark Alles.
“Our entire organization will benefit from Scott’s business expertise,
strategic leadership, and focus on operational excellence.”
Terrie Curran will be promoted to President, Global I&I Franchise,
effective April 1, 2017. She joined Celgene in 2013 as the U.S.
Commercial Head of the I&I Franchise and established the framework and
built the capabilities for the successful U.S. launch of OTEZLA®.
In early 2016, Terrie was promoted to Head of Worldwide Commercial
Markets for the I&I Franchise and is leading the worldwide launch of
OTEZLA®. Prior to joining Celgene, Terrie was a Senior Vice
President at Merck, where she led the Global Women’s Health franchise
from 2009-2013.
“Terrie has been instrumental in establishing Celgene as a leader in the
inflammation and immunology marketplace,” said Mark Alles. “Terrie’s
knowledge of our business and strategic capabilities will greatly
benefit Celgene as we continue to build a preeminent global Inflammation
& Immunology Franchise.”
