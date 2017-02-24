|
Nano Thread Enables Scientists To Extend Length Of Brain Implant Efficacy, University of Texas Study
2/24/2017 6:16:24 AM
Researcher Dr. Luan and his interdisciplinary team from the University of Texas at Austin have developed an ultra flexible nanoelectronic thread (NET) that has the potential to offer a new type of the long-term neural implants. Neural probes are used to directly measure or even stimulate electrical activity in specific regions of the brain. However, despite the many advances in the field, issues with biocompatibility have limited the prospects and usefulness of the technology.
comments powered by