 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Growing Threat Could Kill 10 Million People A Year By 2050



2/24/2017 6:13:21 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Most of us have encountered an antibiotic at some point in our lives — either to treat an ear infection, combat a round of strep throat, or treat a pesky cough.

But, as antibiotic resistance continues to be a growing problem around the world, it's often hard to make the connection between drug-resistant bacteria and ourselves.

"When you get resistance for a common infection, it's a big problem, which we're sort of ignoring a bit like global warming," said Dr. Colin Broom, CEO of Nabriva Therapeutics, a biotech developing a new antibiotic to treat community acquired bacterial pneumonia.




comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 