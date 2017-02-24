|
Growing Threat Could Kill 10 Million People A Year By 2050
Most of us have encountered an antibiotic at some point in our lives — either to treat an ear infection, combat a round of strep throat, or treat a pesky cough.
But, as antibiotic resistance continues to be a growing problem around the world, it's often hard to make the connection between drug-resistant bacteria and ourselves.
"When you get resistance for a common infection, it's a big problem, which we're sort of ignoring a bit like global warming," said Dr. Colin Broom, CEO of Nabriva Therapeutics, a biotech developing a new antibiotic to treat community acquired bacterial pneumonia.
