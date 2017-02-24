|
Will BACE Inhibitors Help Alzheimer's Patients?
What is the likelihood of BACE inhibitors providing clinical value to Alzheimer’s patients? Great question, and it comes at a time where Merck has just pulled one of its trials testing its BACE inhibitor. This was a good decision on Merck’s part, but not because BACE inhibitors have lost promise. The short answer is -- the likelihood that BACE inhibitors will be useful for preventing Alzheimer's is good (at least as good as other amyloid therapies in trial).
