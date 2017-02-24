|
This Bay Area Anti-Aging Drug Company Is Secretly Preparing For Trump's New FDA
2/24/2017 6:07:35 AM
As Trump shakes up the White House, pharma and biotech are on edge. While the media talks about Obamacare, it turns out that Trump’s new FDA chief could have a bigger impact on health care and associated markets. The story here is that a company in liberal Northern California may have the most to gain from a Trump FDA.
Mount Tam Biotechnologies (MNTM), named for the highest peak of the Marin Hills, is located on the campus of the nonprofit Buck Institute. The Buck was the world’s first institute founded to research aging. Today, it’s a leader in the emerging field of geroprotection.
