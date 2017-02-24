 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

4 Large Cap Biotechs To Stock Up On



2/24/2017 6:04:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Almost every asset class is overbought now, and the few that aren’t — with the exception of one — have good reasons. Utilities and other income proxy stocks that were big in a low interest rate environment are being sold as investors anticipate rate increases for the next two years. One area is dirt cheap, and in some cases pays dividends and has big growth prospects, and that is large cap biotechs.

While pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have wavered some as President Trump has talked about drug pricing, the bottom line is that huge price reductions may take years to come around, and most of the top stocks in the sector have that more than priced in.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 