4 Large Cap Biotechs To Stock Up On
2/24/2017 6:04:28 AM
Almost every asset class is overbought now, and the few that aren’t — with the exception of one — have good reasons. Utilities and other income proxy stocks that were big in a low interest rate environment are being sold as investors anticipate rate increases for the next two years. One area is dirt cheap, and in some cases pays dividends and has big growth prospects, and that is large cap biotechs.
While pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have wavered some as President Trump has talked about drug pricing, the bottom line is that huge price reductions may take years to come around, and most of the top stocks in the sector have that more than priced in.
