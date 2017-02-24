 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bayer (BAY)'s Job Cuts at Mission Bay Campus Leaves Room for New Bay Area Startups



2/24/2017 6:04:00 AM

Dan Santi could have taken his biotech startup, which has an innovative technology for keeping drugs in the body longer, anywhere in the Bay Area. He settled on Mission Bay.

Over the past five years in Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals’ CoLaborator incubator, Santi’s ProLynx LLC struck collaborations with Bayer and other drug companies that set the stage for taking its first drug into human clinical trials. Now Bayer is expanding its incubator space from 6,000 square feet to 36,000 square feet, hoping to snare more ProLynx-like companies along the way.



