50+ Valeant (VRX) Sales Reps May Have Jumped Ship to Synergy Pharma (SGYP)



2/24/2017 5:55:06 AM

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris weighed in on Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: VRX) after-hours Wednesday, asking 'did 50+ salespeople just leave.

Maris commented, "We recently asked Valeant whether industry speculation is correct that approximately 50 or more of Valeant’s gastrointestinal (GI) salespeople recently left Valeant en masse to join Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASAQ: SGYP) following the FDA's approval of Synergy’s plecanatide on January 19, 2017. Valeant indicated that a number of salespeople have left but would not confirm how many.

