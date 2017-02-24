Employer:
Ohr Pharma
(
OHRP
) Suspends Work at San Diego Lab
Tweet
2/24/2017 5:48:32 AM
On February 21, 2017, Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. (the Company) took actions to suspend activities at its lab facility in San Diego, California where the preclinical research regarding the sustained release platform technology had been conducted. The suspension of preclinical activities at the lab facility will result in a reduction in workforce of approximately 8 positions at the lab facility, which reduction will occur immediately.
Read at
in-Pharma Technologist
Read at
News Release
