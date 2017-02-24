 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why 2017 Will be a Data-Rich and Not Revenue-Focused Year for bluebird bio (BLUE)



2/24/2017

bluebird bio reported fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. Without any products on the market, the quarterly pipeline update is more important than the revenue and earnings numbers.

For the record, the company booked $1.6 million in collaboration revenue and lost $1.88 per share in the fourth quarter.

What happened with Bluebird Bio this quarter?

The cash balance increased thanks to a secondary offering that added $234.7 million to the coffers. Of course it spent most of that, but at least there's plenty in the bank.

