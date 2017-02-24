 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Buyers Remorse: Merck & Co. (MRK) Takes $2.9 Billion Charge on Hepatitis C Drug Inherited From $3.9 Billion Idenix (IDIX) Buy



2/24/2017 5:29:16 AM

Merck & Co., one of the U.S.’s biggest drugmakers, will write down most of what it paid for a promising, experimental hepatitis C drug in 2014, partly because of the extreme success of other new therapies has left a shrinking market.

In a filing Thursday, Merck said it would take a $2.9 billion charge, or $1.9 billion after taxes, on uprifosbuvir, which it bought in 2014 in its $3.9 billion acquisition of Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc. and is still in clinical trials. Merck said it now values the drug at $240 million.

The market for treatments for hepatitis C, a virus that attacks the liver and can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer, has been declining recently, with fewer patients to treat following major breakthroughs in science that brought to market highly effective, fast-working cures.

