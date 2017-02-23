Backed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Fusion Pharma Launches With $25 Million

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion
Pharmaceuticals, a newly formed biopharmaceutical company developing
targeted alpha-particle radiotherapeutics for treating cancer, today
announced the closing of a $25 million Series A financing led by
founding venture investor, Johnson
& Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc.,
with investments by HealthCap,
TPG
Biotech, Genesys
Capital and FACIT
(Fight Against Cancer Innovation Trust). Targeted alpha-particle
emitting radiotherapeutics combine the precision of molecular targeting
agents, such as antibodies with the potency of alpha-particle emitting
radioisotopes to specifically attack and eradicate cancer cells.
The syndicate is strengthened by HealthCap’s specialized expertise in
pioneering a new wave of successful radiotherapeutic companies, such as Algeta
and Nordic
Nanovector.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a spinout from the Centre
for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), an organization
that Dr. John Valliant, Ph.D., founded in 2008 and is a Centre
of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR) located at McMaster
University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The CPDC, which was created
with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks
of Centres of Excellence (NCE) and the Ontario
Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), has rapidly become a world
leader in the development, translation and manufacturing of
radiopharmaceuticals.
In addition to Dr. Valliant, founder and chief executive officer, the
company’s board of directors consists of Asish Xavier, Ph.D. (Johnson &
Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc.), Robert Sutherland, Ph.D., Centre for
Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), Eran Nadav, Ph.D. (TPG
Biotech), Johan Christenson, M.D. (HealthCap) and Damian Lamb (Genesys),
who will assume the role of chairman of the board.
“Targeted delivery of medical isotopes that emit alpha particles can be
used to kill tumor cells with remarkable precision and unprecedented
potency, and it has the added potential of having complementary effects
with treatments which activate the immune system,” said Dr. John
Valliant, CEO. “Fusion is focused on combining our expertise in
radiopharmaceutical development and production with the appropriate
targeting molecules to create a new generation of therapeutics that can
address the need for better cancer treatments. Fusion is proud to join a
wave of new Canadian biotech companies that are being launched with
innovative technologies emerging from research institutions like
McMaster University.”
Fusion Pharmaceuticals will use the financing proceeds to advance its
lead program, FPX-01, into human clinical trials. FPX-01 is an
antibody-targeted radiotherapy, which seeks out a specific biomarker of
resistance that is present on nearly all types of treatment refractory
cancers. The technology is designed to selectively deliver actinium-225
to tumor cells so that in conjunction with internalization, the alpha
particles emitted will eradicate diseased tissue. In parallel, Fusion
Pharmaceuticals gained access to a centyrin-based targeting molecule in
preclinical development that has the potential to deliver isotopes to
several cancer types and access to the centyrin protein targeting
platform in two licensing agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc. in
transactions facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
Centyrins are protein targeting agents, proprietary to Janssen Biotech,
characterized by high selectivity and specificity, combined with tunable
pharmaceutical properties and efficient manufacturing. Fusion
Pharmaceuticals is building its pipeline through access to the centyrin
platform in combination with proprietary labeling technologies, which
can be applied to a wide range of targeting molecules.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals – A Product of a National Centre of Excellence
with Comprehensive Sector Expertise
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a spin out from the Centre for Probe
Development and Commercialization (CPDC), which is a Centre of
Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR) located at McMaster
University. The CPDC was created to take promising new technologies
developed at Universities and use the arising knowledge advantages to
realize economic and health benefits for Canadians. The CPDC, which
employs over 80 people and has locations and major partnerships in
Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa and Boston, is supported by a range of
stakeholders including the Networks of Centres of Excellence, the
Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, McMaster University and several
industry partners. See www.imagingprobes.ca
for additional details.
Innovation Driven and Experienced Management Team
Fusion Pharmaceuticals was founded by Dr. John Valliant, who was also
the founder and CEO of CPDC. Under Dr. Valliant’s direction, the CPDC
supplied radiopharmaceuticals for over 40 clinical trials, facilitated
the creation of three new companies, including building a rapidly
expanding manufacturing business. Dr. Valliant, a Canada Research Chair
in Medical Isotopes and Molecular Imaging Probes, is a Professor of
Chemistry and Chemical Biology at McMaster University. He has won
numerous awards including being selected as one of Canada’s top 40 under
40 in 2010.
Fusion’s discovery and development programs are led by the chief
scientific officer, Dr. Eric Burak, Ph.D. Eric previously held positions
at CPDC, Theracos, Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and Guilford Pharmaceuticals.
Eric oversees a world-class team of chemists and biologists who have
extensive experience and unique skills in the alpha therapy field.
Alpha Therapies
Certain medical isotopes emit alpha particles, which are highly
energetic ions that deposit their energy over very short distances
traveling approximately the width of a single cell. When alpha emitting
medical isotopes are delivered to cancer cells, they can kill tumor
cells through multiple mechanisms including double stranded DNA breaks,
which makes repair and hence resistance unlikely. Targeted alpha
therapeutics use significantly smaller amounts of material than typical
antibody-drug conjugates making it possible to exploit a wider array of
drug targets and they do not require complex linkers to release the
warhead. One of the additional benefits of Fusion’s alpha therapeutic
approach will be creation of a companion diagnostic with each candidate.
About
Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a new pharmaceutical company located in
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada focused on becoming the leader in the targeted
alpha therapy field. Fusion will exploit its unique expertise in linking
medical isotopes to targeting molecules to create highly effective
therapeutics. In addition to its lead program, FPX-01, Fusion is
building a pipeline of products through a protein discovery platform,
that allows for the rapid screening of new targeting molecules to
promote biomarker localization of alpha emitting medical isotopes.
Fusion’s technology development team also has proprietary methods for
introducing alpha emitters into targeting molecules. (http://www.fusionpharma.com)
.