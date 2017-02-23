Employer:
Organ-On-A-Chip Mimics Heart’s Biomechanical Properties,
Vanderbilt University
Reveals
2/23/2017 7:29:48 AM
The human heart beats more than 2.5 billion times in an average lifetime. Now scientists at Vanderbilt University have created a three-dimensional organ-on-a-chip that can mimic the heart’s amazing biomechanical properties.
“We created the I-Wire Heart-on-a-Chip so that we can understand why cardiac cells behave the way they do by asking the cells questions, instead of just watching them,” said Gordon A. Cain University Professor John Wikswo, who heads up the project.
Read at
Vanderbilt University
Read at
News Release
