Widow Sues UK Giant Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) for Allegedly Cheating Her Late Husband's Absorption Pharma Out of $150 Million+

Dr. Gilbert, 52, was shot and killed by a patient in a tragic case of mistaken identity on January 28, 2013, leaving behind a wife and two young sons. Elizabeth Gilbert remains a part owner. Jeff Abraham, who was brought in to run Absorption Pharmaceuticals and who is today its CEO, was a close friend and business partner to Dr. Gilbert.

"Reckitt Benckiser approached our company in 2014, expressing an interest in buying Absorption Pharmaceuticals," said Abraham. "We already had an exciting offer on the table valued at approximately $150 million for our business, but Reckitt Benckiser asked us to hold off because of its stated desire to acquire Promescent®. At Reckitt Benckiser's request, we shared our proprietary sales, marketing, and technical data as part of 'due-diligence' for Reckitt Benckiser's supposed acquisition. We were shocked when we later learned the whole thing was a sham. As alleged in detail in our complaint, Reckitt Benckiser had never intended to buy our company. Instead, they intended to steal our proprietary information so they could launch a competing product using our marketing strategy and other trade secrets. Even worse, they have since set about to destroy Promescent® as a competitor by having our listing on Amazon.com hidden from the general public and stealing shelf space at key retailers."

This is not the first time Reckitt Benckiser has come under scrutiny for its behavior. In 2016, 41 states, including California and the District of Columbia, sued Reckitt Benckiser for fabricating safety claims to maintain its monopoly over Suboxone, a treatment for heroin and opioid addiction that has accounted for as much as 20-percent of Reckitt Benckiser's global profits in recent years. The Colorado Attorney General, who is one of dozens of state attorneys general suing Reckitt Benckiser in the lawsuit, accused the company of, "shamelessly preying on patients in need of help" and decried, "their unconscionable tactics."

"After Ron's murder, I promised his family I would do everything in my power to preserve his legacy," said Abraham. "On the Promescent® website, we tell Ron's personal story. During my conversations with Reckitt Benckiser, I asked them to keep that story on the website if they purchased the company. They agreed, calling it their 'moral obligation' to do so. Little did I know they gave that assurance at the same time they were planning to steal Ron's company out from under us, as we allege in detail in our complaint. It would seem Reckitt Benckiser has a different definition of morality than I do. This lawsuit is as much about insuring Ron's remarkable legacy, as it is about making sure that they never do this to anyone else."

Absorption Pharmaceuticals is the maker of Promescent®, a lidocaine spray. Promescent® is the only over-the-counter PE treatment option in North America whose efficacy has been clinically proven. This privately held company was founded in 2011 and has seen tremendous growth within the U.S. and internationally.

