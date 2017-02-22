The End of the Road: New Jersey's NovaDel Pharma (NVD) to Dissolve

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaDel Pharma Inc. (OTC Pink: NVDL) solicited the vote of its
shareholders to either approve a business combination with another
company, or to approve the dissolution of NovaDel. The consent
solicitation concluded on Friday February 17, 2017. The NovaDel
shareholders did not approve the business combination, but rather, they
elected to dissolve NovaDel and distribute any remaining assets to its
shareholders. It is anticipated that the shareholders will receive
approximately $0.01 per share in cash upon dissolution after the payment
of outstanding liabilities and certain reserves for wind-down expenses.
It is expected that the dissolution and distribution to shareholders
will be completed by June 30, 2017.
About NovaDel Pharma
NovaDel Pharma Inc. is a specialty
pharmaceutical company that previously developed oral spray formulations
of marketed pharmaceutical products. The Company has discontinued its
operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information
contained herein, this document may contain forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes to be materially
different from those anticipated and discussed herein, including, but
not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve other strategic
alternatives (the lack of which would cause the Company to file for
bankruptcy).