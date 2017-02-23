 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The World's Richest Doctor's New Cancer Vaccine and NantKwest's Science



2/23/2017 6:55:12 AM

A cancer vaccine has been on the horizon for some time as part of Patrick Soon-Shiong’s controversial Cancer Breakthroughs 2020 (formerly known as the Cancer Moonshot).

It seems the time has finally arrived.

On Monday, Soon-Shiong, chairman and CEO of NantHealth and the high-profile leader of the NantWorks “ecosystem of companies,” unveiled the new program at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in Orlando, Florida.

Read at MedCity News


NantKwest
  		 

